Crime

Jamaican PM Introduces Conflict Resolution Training to School Curriculum Amid Rising Crime

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:56 am EST
Jamaican PM Introduces Conflict Resolution Training to School Curriculum Amid Rising Crime

In a pivotal move to confront the escalating crime rates in Jamaica, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced the introduction of conflict resolution training into the national school curriculum. The announcement was made during an address to the students at Manchester High School, illuminating the government’s proactive approach in tackling the societal issue of violence.

Addressing a Crisis of Violence

Prime Minister Holness highlighted the crisis proportion of violence, particularly among the youth. He underscored the urgency for a direct and instrumental approach by the government to counteract this wave of violence. The Prime Minister’s intention is not merely to manage the symptoms of this issue but to address its root causes, starting with the education system.

Curriculum for Peace

The new curriculum will focus on teaching students how to manage conflicts without resorting to violence. It signifies a transformative approach to conflict resolution in Jamaica, promoting peace-building over violence. The aim is to change the prevailing approach to conflict resolution in Jamaican society, fostering a culture of peace and understanding over the currently pervasive culture of violence.

Beyond Crime: Commitment to Infrastructure

In addition to addressing the issue of crime, Prime Minister Holness committed to providing Manchester High School with an auditorium. Recognizing the institution’s need for such a facility, this commitment demonstrates the government’s dedication to enhancing educational infrastructure, although a timeline for the construction of the auditorium has yet to be specified.

In unrelated news, Prime Minister Holness has also announced the extension of toll-free travel along the May Pen to Williamsfield leg of the East-West Highway until March 31, 2024, demonstrating an ongoing commitment to improving accessibility and connectivity within the country.

Crime Education Jamaica
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

