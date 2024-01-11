en English
Crime

Jamaican Group Charged for Viral Assault on 14-year-old Girl

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:02 pm EST
Jamaican Group Charged for Viral Assault on 14-year-old Girl

In a shocking episode that has shaken the community in Clarendon, Jamaica, a group of seven individuals, including three women and four minors, were charged in relation to a brutal assault on a 14-year-old girl. The incident, captured in a horrifying video that quickly spread across social media, showed the group mercilessly beating the young girl until she lost consciousness.

Attack Captured on Viral Video

The appalling footage, which was recorded on Allan Street, unleashed a wave of outrage and concern nationwide. The assault was reported by the May Pen police, who acted swiftly in apprehending the suspects involved in the attack.

The adults implicated in the incident were identified as 52-year-old Pauline Hughes-Smith, 36-year-old Fayann Millwood, and 22-year-old Amanda Anderson. Each of these women was granted bail at the substantial sum of $1.2 million. The minors, whose ages range from 15 to 17, were also offered bail, albeit at a lesser sum of $600,000.

Charges and Court Proceedings

All seven individuals face serious charges of unlawful wounding and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Their case was brought before the Clarendon Parish Court, where the decision to grant bail was determined.

In addition to the bail terms, a gag order was placed on the accused, prohibiting them from discussing the case in public. Moreover, they have been barred from using WhatsApp and other social media platforms. They are expected to return to court on March 26 for further proceedings.

This brutal assault has spotlighted the urgent issue of violence against minors, prompting demands for stricter laws and harsher penalties for such heinous crimes. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for society to protect its most vulnerable members and ensure justice is served.

Crime Jamaica
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

