Jamaican Councillor Assaulted Over Parking Dispute

In an unsettling incident, St Catherine parish councillor, Patricia Harris, was physically assaulted in the heart of Spanish Town. The attack followed a heated dispute over a parking spot, with the assailant alleging that Harris's parked vehicle was hampering his business operations in the area.

Unanticipated Attack

The incident unfolded after Harris had concluded a meeting at the municipal building and was returning to her vehicle. Out of nowhere, an irate man confronted her. The confrontation escalated rapidly, culminating in the man slapping Harris, leaving her with a bruised and bloodied face. In the aftermath of the attack, the man fled the scene, leaving a stunned Harris to seek immediate medical attention.

Outrage and Calls for Increased Security

The brazen assault has triggered a wave of outrage among fellow councillors. The incident has also underscored the urgent need for increased security measures to protect public officials. Councillor Sydney Rose was vocal about the issue, citing his recent proposal for enhanced security at the municipal building. The incident, he argues, only solidifies the argument for bolstering security.

A Community in Shock

Herbert Garriques, another fellow councillor, expressed his dismay at the horrific event. He, too, joined the chorus of voices calling for heightened security measures for public officials. The Spanish Town Mayor, Norman Scott, was not available for comment. Meanwhile, the Spanish Town police have launched a manhunt for the perpetrator, hoping to bring him to justice swiftly.