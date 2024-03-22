Jalisco Cartel Targets Retirees in Multimillion-Dollar Timeshare Scam

One of Mexico's most notorious criminal organizations, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), has expanded its operations beyond traditional avenues of crime into a sophisticated telemarketing scheme that preys on retirees owning timeshares. This operation has siphoned millions from unsuspecting victims, leveraging the trust and investments of retirees into a funnel for illicit gains. With a presence in key Mexican tourist destinations, the cartel's reach has alarmingly extended across borders, victimizing many in the United States and Canada.

The Scheme Unveiled

The modus operandi of the CJNG in this scam is deceptively simple yet devastatingly effective. Posing as legitimate sales representatives, cartel members contact timeshare owners with enticing offers to purchase their vacation properties for attractive sums. However, these offers come with a catch - owners are required to pay upfront fees under various pretexts such as listing fees or government fines. Once these payments are made, the cartel ceases all communication, leaving the victims defrauded of substantial amounts, often exceeding the original value of their timeshares.

Victims and Vulnerabilities

Targeting primarily older, retired individuals looking to liquidate their assets for familial benefits, the CJNG has meticulously crafted its scam to exploit the vulnerabilities of this demographic. The operation's success is further facilitated by insider assistance from Mexican resort employees, who provide guest information in exchange for bribes, allowing the cartel to target victims with precision. Tragically, even those employed by the cartel are not safe from its violence, highlighted by the discovery of eight young Mexicans, former call center workers, found dismembered in a ravine near Guadalajara.

Broader Implications

This scam signifies a disturbing evolution of cartel operations, demonstrating the CJNG's ability to infiltrate legitimate economic sectors and exploit international borders, exacerbating the challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in both Mexico and victim countries. The operation not only results in significant financial losses for individuals but also undermines trust in legitimate timeshare and real estate transactions, posing broader economic implications. As authorities work to combat this scam, awareness and vigilance among timeshare owners remain critical defenses against such predatory schemes.