en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Jaipur Robbery: Swift Police Action Results in Recovery of Stolen Goods worth Rs 2.38 Crore

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:58 pm EST
Jaipur Robbery: Swift Police Action Results in Recovery of Stolen Goods worth Rs 2.38 Crore

Significant Robbery in Jaipur: Swift Police Action Ensures Recovery of Stolen Goods

Two men, Ashok Meena and Vikesh Meena, have been arrested in Jaipur, following a significant robbery where they stole clothes intended for export, valued at Rs 2.38 crore, from a truck in Udaipur. The theft, which occurred near Khandi Oberoi Toll Plaza on Thursday evening, saw the duo threaten the truck driver and helper with sticks, forcing them to disembark before carrying out the heist.

Apprehension of Culprits and Recovery of Stolen Merchandise

The police, acting swiftly on receiving the report of the theft, were able to apprehend the culprits. Upon their arrest, authorities managed to recover the stolen goods as well as the motorcycle that was used during the commission of the crime. The quick response of the law enforcement ensured that the merchandise, of considerable value, was returned and the accused were taken into custody.

Consequences for the Accused

With the accused now in police custody, they are set to face the consequences of their actions. The swift resolution of this case serves as a testament to the effective response of the Jaipur police, who not only apprehended the culprits rapidly but also ensured the recovery of all stolen goods. This incident underlines the importance of quick and effective police work in maintaining law and order, and protecting the interests of individuals and businesses alike.

0
Crime India Law
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
12 seconds ago
Deadly Shooting in Memphis: Woman Suspected in Premeditated Murder
Memphis, Tennessee, a city known for its vibrant music history and rich culture, is today grappling with a chilling incident that has left its peaceful neighborhood of Parkway Village in shock. In an unfortunate turn of events, a man was found dead, the victim of a fatal shooting. The man-down call was received by the
Deadly Shooting in Memphis: Woman Suspected in Premeditated Murder
Former Saddle Brook Resident Sentenced for Role in Fatal Drug Overdose
12 mins ago
Former Saddle Brook Resident Sentenced for Role in Fatal Drug Overdose
Kauai Police Investigates Mysterious Vehicular Fire and Unidentified Body
14 mins ago
Kauai Police Investigates Mysterious Vehicular Fire and Unidentified Body
Four Suspects Arrested Following Shooting Incident in Mobile, Alabama
2 mins ago
Four Suspects Arrested Following Shooting Incident in Mobile, Alabama
Dallas Teen Arrested for Capital Murder in Fatal Shooting of Two Teenagers
6 mins ago
Dallas Teen Arrested for Capital Murder in Fatal Shooting of Two Teenagers
Daycare Doubles as Drug Hub: Owner and Accomplice Arrested
7 mins ago
Daycare Doubles as Drug Hub: Owner and Accomplice Arrested
Latest Headlines
World News
Dutchtown's Unexpected Victory: A Strategic Masterstroke
7 seconds
Dutchtown's Unexpected Victory: A Strategic Masterstroke
Minnesota Outshines Portland in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
15 seconds
Minnesota Outshines Portland in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
Warriors Triumph over Bulls in High-Scoring NBA Game
23 seconds
Warriors Triumph over Bulls in High-Scoring NBA Game
Minnesota Timberwolves Dominate Portland Trail Blazers in Convincing Victory
53 seconds
Minnesota Timberwolves Dominate Portland Trail Blazers in Convincing Victory
Warriors Outplay Bulls in High-Scoring NBA Match; Thompson and DeRozan Shine
1 min
Warriors Outplay Bulls in High-Scoring NBA Match; Thompson and DeRozan Shine
The Outrunners Deny Signing Contract with All Elite Wrestling
2 mins
The Outrunners Deny Signing Contract with All Elite Wrestling
Santa Barbara Rally Echoes South Africa's Accusations Against Israel at the UN
2 mins
Santa Barbara Rally Echoes South Africa's Accusations Against Israel at the UN
Mark Henry Reveals Past Aspirations and Current Insights in Wrestling Industry
3 mins
Mark Henry Reveals Past Aspirations and Current Insights in Wrestling Industry
The Dawn of DeBoer Era: Alabama Welcomes Its 28th Head Football Coach
5 mins
The Dawn of DeBoer Era: Alabama Welcomes Its 28th Head Football Coach
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app