Crime

Jacob Witter Dismissed from Coaching Post Amidst Allegations of Inappropriate Conduct

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:29 pm EST
Jacob Witter Dismissed from Coaching Post Amidst Allegations of Inappropriate Conduct

In a significant development, Jacob Witter, a respected social science teacher at Rockwood High School and the head baseball coach at Roane County High School, has been dismissed from his coaching duties. This decision follows comprehensive investigations by the Roane County Sheriff’s office and Roane County Schools into allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct with female students.

Investigations Uncover Inappropriate Conduct

Witter came under scrutiny on November 13, 2023, when the Roane County Sheriff’s Office initiated its investigation. The probe was triggered by complaints indicating that Witter was making female students feel uneasy with inappropriate comments and physical interactions, including instances of pulling their ponytails. While the investigation did not unearth evidence substantiating a crime, it did uncover evidence of inappropriate conduct on the part of Witter.

Ethics Violations Lead to Reassignment and Dismissal

Concurrently, Roane County Schools carried out its own investigation into the allegations against Witter. Their findings indicated a violation of the Teacher Code of Ethics, a breach that has serious consequences for any educator. As a result, Witter has been transferred from Rockwood High School to Midtown Education Center, and his coaching duties have been officially terminated.

Witter’s Long-Standing Relationship with Roane County Schools

Jacob Witter has been a member of the Roane County Schools community since August 2008. His role as a social science teacher and baseball coach has earned him respect and recognition over the years. However, these recent allegations and subsequent findings have cast a shadow over his previous contributions, marking a significant downfall in his career.

Crime Education United States
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

