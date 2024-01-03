en English
Crime

Jacksonville's Homicide Rate: A Disturbing Trend Continues into 2024

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:33 am EST
Jacksonville’s Homicide Rate: A Disturbing Trend Continues into 2024

As 2023 came to a close, Jacksonville, Florida, once again grappled with a grim statistic: the city ended the year with 157 homicides. This distressing figure marks the fourth time in the past five years that the city’s death toll has reached or surpassed 150. To find a similar death toll in Jacksonville’s history, one would have to look back over a decade.

A Long-Term Trend in Jacksonville’s Homicide Rate

According to data compiled by the Jacksonville Florida Times-Union, which has been tracking and updating each homicide case for nearly two decades, Jacksonville is now averaging 141 homicides per year over the last decade. This translates to approximately one homicide every two days. Since 2006, the city has recorded a total of 2,359 homicide victims.

The Human Cost: Disproportionate Impact on the Black Community

Among the victims in 2023, 14 were minors (17 or younger), and the most affected age group was those aged 21 to 30, with 54 deaths. A disproportionate number of victims were Black, with 129 fatalities, followed by 24 white and four Hispanic victims. Most homicides occurred in Jacksonville’s deadliest ZIP code 32209.

Shootings were the leading cause of death, with 123 fatalities not including police shootings. As of now, 40 of the cases have led to arrests for murder or manslaughter.

Database and Marsy’s Law

The Times-Union’s database includes a summary of each incident, although victim names are often withheld due to Marsy’s Law that allows families to keep such information private. There may be slight discrepancies between the Times-Union’s numbers and those of the Sheriff’s Office due to procedural differences and the Sheriff’s occasional handling of cases outside its jurisdiction.

Looking Forward

Despite the slight decrease from the 168 killings recorded in 2022, it is clear that Jacksonville continues to struggle with a significant homicide problem. As the city steps into 2024, the efforts to curb this violence and bring justice to victims’ families remain an urgent priority.

Crime
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

