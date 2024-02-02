Jacksonville Steps Up: Enhanced Safety at Valencia Way Apartments

In a decisive move toward enhanced safety, Jacksonville's Public Nuisance Abatement Board (PNAB) has assumed jurisdiction over the Valencia Way Apartments. This decision comes in response to a series of crimes that have turned the property into a public nuisance, including three recent homicides.

A Notorious Hotspot

Valencia Way Apartments has been a problematic spot for the city for years, with its crime rates hitting alarming highs. The recent increase in violence, including three murders in a span of three months and 43 incidents within a half-mile radius of the property, has finally pushed the city to act. The PNAB stepped in, confronted the property owners with a list of 11 reported crimes in recent months, and declared the apartments a 'public nuisance.'

The Board has implemented a series of measures to curb crime and enhance safety. These include installing more security cameras, placing Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) officers on the property round the clock for the next 60 days, and conducting a Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) assessment. While the property owners, represented by their attorney, agreed to most of these stipulations, they voiced objections to the continuous presence of law enforcement, citing its burdensome nature.

Councilwoman Tyrona Clark-Murray, representing the city, vowed to enforce accountability and improve conditions in District Nine, where the complex is located. Despite the owners' resistance to some demands, she remains hopeful about finding a funding solution. The city's action has brought relief to the long-time residents of the apartments, including Monalisa Arnold, who expressed her gratitude that the city is finally addressing the unsafe environment. She recalled her past attempts to draw attention to the issue, which were met with little to no response until now.