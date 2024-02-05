Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Intensifies Search for Missing 79-Year-Old Woman

The city of Jacksonville is gripped by concern as the Sheriff's Office intensifies its search for Doris Coleman, a 79-year-old woman with dementia, who has been reported missing. Last seen in the area of 5400 Golfbrook Drive, her family is grappling with the heart-wrenching uncertainty of her whereabouts.

An Urgent Appeal

The Sheriff's Office, in a bid to expedite the search, has issued a public appeal. The detectives have unearthed a critical lead – Coleman was seen in the company of an unknown male during her last sighting. This information, they hope, will help them track her whereabouts and ensure her safe return.

A Community Rallies

The Jacksonville community, bound by a collective sense of responsibility, is rallying to aid the search. They are urged to remain vigilant and report any sighting or information that might lead to Coleman. The Sheriff's Office has provided a detailed description - a petite woman of 5 feet 2 inches, weighing around 160 pounds with brown hair and eyes. It is unclear what she was wearing at the time of disappearance, but it is possible that she might be using a cane to aid her mobility.

Hope Amidst Despair

The search for Coleman is a race against time, given her age and medical condition. Despite the grave circumstances, the Sheriff's Office, her family, and the Jacksonville community hold onto hope. They urge anyone with information to contact them at 904-630-0500, believing that every small detail could be a crucial piece in this jigsaw puzzle of uncertainty.