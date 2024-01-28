Jacksonville Man Arrested for Aggravated Stalking and Injunction Violation

On the sun-drenched streets of Jacksonville, Florida, an unsettling saga of obsession and violation unfolded, culminating in the arrest of 31-year-old Ayo Rosh Eniwaye. The local Sheriff's Office apprehended Eniwaye on charges of aggravated stalking and violation of an injunction related to stalking. The investigation that led to his arrest launched on December 30, 2023, when the victim, known only by her first name, Helena, sought protection from Eniwaye's relentless pursuit.

Helena first encountered Eniwaye at a Southside convenience store where he was employed. Little did she know that this seemingly innocuous interaction would spiral into a cycle of harassment and fear. Eniwaye began stalking Helena, sending her written threats that showcased a wanton disregard for her safety and well-being.

Injunction for Protection Ignored

As the situation escalated, Helena was granted an injunction for protection, a legal maneuver designed to shield her from Eniwaye's advances. However, the injunction did little to deter him. He continued his harassment, employing the popular social media platform TikTok as a weapon, creating multiple accounts to threaten her.

Eniwaye's disturbing behavior didn't stop with digital threats. He followed Helena, seized her phone, sent inappropriate messages, and even threatened to visit her at home, demonstrating that he knew her address. This chilling revelation underscored the severity of his obsession and highlighted the imminent threat he posed to Helena.

The Sheriff's Office apprehended Eniwaye at an apartment complex on Promenade Way on January 26. The arrest comes as a relief for Helena and serves as a stern reminder of the importance of taking stalking allegations seriously. As Eniwaye awaits his day in court, the city of Jacksonville can breathe a little easier, knowing that one more dangerous individual has been removed from its streets.