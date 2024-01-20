IWF Report Reveals Surge in Online Child Abuse Targeting Under-10s

Children under the age of ten are increasingly finding themselves in the crosshairs of online paedophiles, according to a chilling report from the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF). The report reveals that over 90 percent of child sexual abuse material available online is self-generated, and there's been an alarming eight percent upsurge in such content featuring children under a decade old.

In 2023, the IWF received 392,660 reports of potential abuse images on websites. Out of these, 275,655 webpages were found to contain such horrifying material. A staggering 39 percent (107,615) of these pages contained images of children under ten, a significant rise from 25 percent in 2022. Each of these pages may contain hundreds or even thousands of abuse images.

Uganda: A Case Study in Child Abuse

Beyond the global findings, the report shed light on the particularly dire situation in Uganda. Here, 59 percent of women reported having experienced sexual abuse as children. Incidents of abuse by teachers were highlighted, such as a case in Mityana where a 40-year-old teacher was apprehended for attempting to defile a 15-year-old student.

In response to this alarming trend, the Ugandan government and its partners have implemented measures to combat gender-based violence. This includes specialized police units and rigorous training.

Additionally, entities like the Nabagereka Foundation are stepping in to fill the void left by parents often away from home. Through the annual Ekisakaate cultural training camp, children are imparted with lessons on integrity, self-development, and humaneness towards others in the community.