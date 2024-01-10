Ivan Bonaparte: From Flatmate to Attacker in a Desperate Bid to Avoid Homelessness

In a shocking incident that unfolded in Dagenham, Ivan Bonaparte, a 33-year-old man, inflicted severe burns on his flatmate, Daniel Asianicasi, in a brutal, unprovoked attack. On July 30, 2023, Bonaparte threw a pot of boiling oil on Asianicasi, causing burns over eight percent of his body. The attack was reportedly triggered by Bonaparte's desperate bid to avoid homelessness, having squandered his rent money on a potent strain of cannabis known as skunk.

A History of Violence

Bonaparte was not unfamiliar with violence, boasting a history of prior convictions, including an attack on his father. His violent tendencies escalated, culminating in this shocking attack on Asianicasi. Shortly after the incident, Bonaparte handed himself into the police. During the investigation, he purportedly admitted to having thoughts of mass murder and revealed that he carried a hammer for self-defense during the attack.

The Victim's Ordeal

The victim, Daniel Asianicasi, endured significant physical and emotional trauma as a result of the attack, requiring a skin graft and facing a lengthy recovery process. The severity of his injuries left him at a constant risk of infection, further complicating his path to recovery.

Sentence and Implications

Bonaparte was sentenced to six years in prison and an additional four years on license. The sentence reflects Judge Alison Levitt KC's concern over Bonaparte's future risk to the public, given his violent past and the escalation of his actions. In addition to the prison sentence, Bonaparte also received a concurrent four-month sentence for possession of an offensive weapon. Furthermore, an indefinite restraining order was issued, prohibiting him from contacting Asianicasi or returning to the former address.