Itasca Man Charged with Multiple Felonies After Violent Incident

On a chilling Friday morning in Itasca, Illinois, an event that could easily be the plot of a crime thriller unfolded. The protagonist of this real-life drama was 34-year-old Sean Brutto, who now faces multiple felony charges after a violent incident involving an AR-15 rifle, as reported by the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office. The charges against Brutto include two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied building, one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and one count of reckless discharge of a firearm.

It all began when the Itasca Police Department received a call about a man brandishing a gun and attempting to force his way into homes. The responding officers were met with a scene of chaos. Brutto had fired shots around the neighborhood, a glass door had been shattered by a bullet, and a refrigerator bore the mark of gunshot. A terrifying encounter ensued between Brutto and a homeowner, culminating in a struggle during which Brutto was temporarily disarmed.

A Struggle, a Theft, and an Escape

However, the drama didn't end there. Brutto managed to regain control of his weapon, adding theft to his list of alleged crimes by stealing the homeowner's phone before making his escape. It was not long before the police caught up with him. They found him in possession of a loaded AR-15 rifle, an additional magazine, and a box of ammunition, all of which added further gravity to his charges.

Brutto's run from the law was cut short and he was denied pre-trial release, landing him behind bars to await his fate. The next chapter in this real-life crime saga is set to take place on February 5, when Brutto will make his next court appearance. For the residents of Itasca, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable and often dangerous world we live in, where a quiet morning can suddenly turn into a frightening ordeal.