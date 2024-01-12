en English
Argentina

Italy Blocks Extradition of Priest Accused in Argentina’s Dirty War

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:16 pm EST
Italy Blocks Extradition of Priest Accused in Argentina’s Dirty War

In a decision that has sparked controversy, Italy’s Justice Minister, Carlo Nordio, has vetoed the extradition of Father Franco Reverberi to Argentina. The 86-year-old priest, who holds dual Argentine and Italian nationality, is accused of participating in crimes against humanity during Argentina’s military dictatorship, led by Jorge Rafael Videla, in the 1970s and 1980s.

Charges Against Reverberi

Father Reverberi’s charges include the alleged murder of 20-year-old political activist Jose Guillermo Beron in 1976. Reverberi is also implicated in instances of torture during the junta’s rule. Despite these serious allegations, Reverberi has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Reasons for Blocking Extradition

The decision to halt Reverberi’s extradition was largely based on his advanced age and deteriorating health condition. This move comes despite Italy’s highest appeals court clearing the extradition in October, marking a stark divergence from the court’s decision.

Context of the Dirty War

The era of the junta’s rule in Argentina, from 1976 to 1983, was characterized by the disappearance and murder of up to 30,000 leftist opponents, an era that has come to be known as the Dirty War. Reverberi was a military chaplain in Argentina during this period and returned to Italy in 2011, coinciding with the commencement of trials against pro-junta figures in Argentina.

Related Ongoing Trial

In a related case, the trial involving Argentine army officer Lt. Col. Carlos Luis Malatto is set to begin in Rome on April 22, 2023. Malatto faces charges for alleged murders committed under the Videla regime. This case serves as a stark reminder of the atrocities committed during the Dirty War and the ongoing pursuit of justice for the victims.

author

BNN Correspondents

BNN Newsroom

