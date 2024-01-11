Italian Minister Vittorio Sgarbi Denies Altering Stolen 17th-Century Painting

Italian junior minister for cultural heritage, Vittorio Sgarbi, finds himself in the eye of a storm over allegations of tampering with a stolen 17th-century painting, thereby casting shadows on the sanctity of Italy’s national cultural assets. The painting, “The Capture of Saint Peter” by Rutilio Manetti, was reported stolen from a castle in Piedmont in 2013 and listed in Interpol’s stolen item database.

Allegations and Controversy

Reports suggest that Sgarbi acquired the stolen artwork and had it restored by adding a burning torch in the top left corner, thus altering its identifiable features. The painting, currently housed in Sgarbi’s private collection, was exhibited publicly in 2021. Opposition parties have called for his resignation, citing the inappropriateness of a cultural heritage minister being implicated in the theft and alteration of national cultural assets.

Sgarbi’s Denial

Despite the mounting pressure, Sgarbi vehemently denies the allegations. He maintains that the painting was discovered in a villa near Rome and that the stolen artwork is a 19th-century copy. He refutes the claim of being under investigation and has refused to step down. Art experts, however, have noted strong similarities between Sgarbi’s painting and the stolen one, barring the added torch.

Previous Controversies

This incident adds another chapter to Sgarbi’s controversial tenure. Earlier, he made headlines for boasting about his sexual exploits, leading to previous calls for his resignation. Despite the controversies, Sgarbi remains steadfast in his defense. The final verdict on the authenticity of the painting will be determined by experts in 17th-century Italian art.