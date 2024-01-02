en English
Bangladesh

Italian Citizen Mugged in Chattogram: A City’s Test of Justice

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:59 pm EST
Italian Citizen Mugged in Chattogram: A City’s Test of Justice

In a disquieting turn of events, an Italian citizen fell prey to muggers last night in the bustling Kazir Dewri neighborhood of Chattogram city. Cristina Gama Cappra, a 58-year-old Italian who found herself on the wrong side of a city night, was walking on a footpath when her bag was abruptly snatched by thieves operating from an auto-rickshaw.

The Incident

The incident unfolded around 10:40 pm in front of the Karnaphuli Tower at Askar Dighir Par. The muggers swiftly made away with Cappra’s bag, which contained approximately Tk 30,000 in cash and a mobile phone. With the city’s lights flickering in the backdrop, they disappeared into the night, leaving Cappra shocked and distraught.

Police Response

The local police were promptly alerted and responded swiftly to the incident. SM Obaidul Hoque, the Officer-in-Charge of Kotwali Police Station, and Assistant Commissioner Atanu Chakraborty of Chattogram Metropolitan Police confirmed the details of the mugging. They assured that the culprits had been identified and the police were actively conducting raids to apprehend them. As the city slept, the police raced against time, seeking justice for Cappra.

The Ongoing Investigation

As of 1:30 am, the mission to recover the stolen items was ongoing. The police were leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to track down the muggers and restore a sense of security for Cappra and the city’s residents.

This incident has cast a shadow on the otherwise vibrant city of Chattogram, raising questions about the safety of its inhabitants and visitors. As the investigation progresses, the people of Chattogram await justice, hoping that such incidents do not tarnish the city’s reputation as a welcoming and safe place for all.

Bangladesh Crime Italy
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

