Crime

ISWAP Militants Sever Hands of Fishermen in Brutal Enforcement of Rules

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:49 pm EST
In the remote expanses of Marte, Borno State, two fishermen have experienced the severe and brutal enforcement methods of ISWAP militants, a stark reminder of the militant group’s stringent control and the perilous existence of those living under their rule. The fishermen fell victim to the group’s harsh punishments after being accused of theft, a charge that led to their hands being severed in line with ISWAP’s interpretation of Sharia law.

A Grim Reality in ISWAP-controlled Regions

The incident unfolded in regions under the control of ISWAP, where the group has imposed specific levies and taxes on local communities. The two fishermen were part of a larger group that fished in these areas, effectively under the thumb of the militants, their livelihoods at the mercy of the group’s regulations and whims.

The Incident That Sparked the Harsh Punishment

The event that led to the brutal punishment involved the confiscation of eight cartons of fish by the militants for the fishermen’s failure to pay the mandated taxes. Struggling with a lack of space in their canoe, the militants left two of the confiscated cartons behind. The fishermen, seeing an opportunity, later retrieved the abandoned cartons. This act was deemed theft by the militants, leading to their swift arrest.

ISWAP’s Brutal Enforcement of Rules

The leader of the group then ordered the severe punishment. The men’s hands were severed, a grim testament to ISWAP’s brutal enforcement of their rules. This incident underscores the strict control the group holds in regions under its influence, particularly towards individuals who defy their rules or fail to comply with their taxation system. The harsh reprisal serves as a chilling warning to others who might consider resisting the group’s authority.

Crime Nigeria Terrorism
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

