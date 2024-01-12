en English
Crime

Israeli Rapper Subliminal Accused of School Break-In Over Alleged Bullying

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:22 pm EST
Israeli Rapper Subliminal Accused of School Break-In Over Alleged Bullying

On a seemingly regular school day in north Tel Aviv, Israeli rapper Subliminal allegedly engaged in an act that has sparked considerable debate and controversy. The renowned artist stands accused of breaking into his son’s school and confronting a teacher with what has been described as ‘severe verbal violence.’

Allegations of Breaking into School and Verbal Violence

The incident, as reported, took place after Subliminal allegedly scaled a gate to gain unauthorized entry into his son’s classroom. Once inside, it is said that he not only threatened the teacher and the principal but also led the children out of the class, thereby disrupting the normal functioning of the school.

The school’s parents’ leadership group painted a vivid picture of the situation, speaking of a parent entering the school without permission, removing students from their class, and exhibiting severe verbal aggression towards the teacher. The police were contacted, but by the time they arrived on the scene, Subliminal had already left.

Subliminal’s Statement and Motive

In his statement following the incident, Subliminal did not deny the allegations leveled against him. However, he offered context and reasoning behind his actions. He revealed that his actions were in response to the teacher allegedly bullying his son. The rapper, known for his stance against bullying and violence, expressed his concern over the safety and well-being of children in educational institutions.

Subliminal stressed on the importance of educators, stating that they should serve as a safe haven for children. He also detailed an incident where the teacher had called him, displaying a rude and humiliating attitude towards his son during a lesson.

The Need to Protect Children

Subliminal reiterated the urgent need to protect children from harm and humiliation within school premises. He cited tragic instances where children have taken their own lives due to school-related emotional and mental distress. The rapper’s actions, while controversial, have ignited an important conversation about the responsibility of educators and the safety of children in schools.

Efforts have been made to contact Subliminal and Israeli authorities for further comments on the incident. As the situation unfolds, it remains to see how this case will impact ongoing discussions about school safety and the role of parents in protecting their children from bullying.

Crime Education Israel
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

