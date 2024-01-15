Israeli Man Sentenced to 12.5 Years for Violent Attack During Inter-Communal Unrest

Netanel Binyamin, a 27-year-old Jewish Israeli from Bat Yam, has been handed a 12.5-year prison sentence for his involvement in the violent attack on Saeed Mousa, an Arab motorist, during the inter-communal unrest in May 2021. The sentencing was handed down by Tel Aviv District Court Judge Gilya Ravid who considered the attack as not premeditated, despite its grave nature.

Binyamin's Conviction

The court found Binyamin guilty of attempted murder as a terrorist act, intentionally damaging a car, theft, and rioting with a racist motive. The incident unfolded during the IDF Operation Guardian of the Walls against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, sparking Jewish-Arab violence across the nation. Binyamin was part of a group that assaulted Mousa, causing severe injuries, and vandalized his vehicle. The prosecution had initially sought a 20-year sentence for the crime.

Defense Plans for Appeal

Binyamin's legal counsel has announced plans to appeal the conviction and sentencing, seeking acquittal for their client. They have yet to reveal the grounds on which they will base their appeal. Given the significance of this case, such proceedings will likely draw considerable attention.

Impact of the Incident

The violent assault on Mousa was a part of a broader wave of Jewish-Arab violence that swept across Israel. The incident serves as a grim reminder of the inter-communal tensions that can surface amidst broader conflicts. With the sentencing of Binyamin, the Israeli courts have sent a clear message concerning the severity with which they view such acts of violence and the lengths they are prepared to go to ensure justice is served.