Islington Man Gets 11-Year Prison Term for Kings Cross Station Rapes

Abdifatah Mohamud, a 35-year-old resident of Islington, has been sentenced to an 11-year term in prison for two counts of rape committed at the Kings Cross railway station in 2022. The conviction is a result of Mohamud’s calculated manipulation and coercion of the victim, leading to two separate assaults in the station’s toilets.

Coercion and Manipulation: A Predator’s Tools

On the day of the first assault, Mohamud had interacted with the victim in a local park, creating a false sense of familiarity by claiming to know her and providing her with his nickname. He later lured her into the station’s toilets where the first rape occurred. But the predator’s manipulation did not end there. Mohamud took the victim for food, creating a false sense of security, before leading her back to the toilets where he forced her to consume drugs and raped her a second time.

Justice Served: A Ray of Hope for the Victim

The victim’s distress was eventually noticed by a cleaner at the station, who alerted the security. This led to the filing of a report with the British Transport Police (BTP). Following an investigation led by Detective Constable Adrienne Curzon, Mohamud was convicted for his crimes. Curzon described Mohamud as a ‘calculating offender’, who used coercion and manipulation to carry out his despicable acts. The conviction has been hoped to bring some solace to the victim and help her in her recovery process.

A Warning to Potential Offenders

The BTP has emphasised its commitment to pursuing justice in cases of sexual offences. The sentencing of Mohamud not only serves as justice for the victim but also as a deterrent to potential offenders, a stark reminder that such heinous acts will not go unpunished. The BTP remains resolute in its mission to ensure the safety and security of the public and will continue its relentless pursuit of justice for victims of sexual assault.