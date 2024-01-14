Islamabad Police Intensify Crackdown on Criminal Activity; Nine Arrested

In an intensified response to rising criminal activity, the Islamabad Capital Police have apprehended nine individuals, including two professional beggars, during a 24-hour operation across the city. The arrests resulted in the confiscation of drugs and weapons, underscoring the higher stakes in the city’s crime eradication efforts.

Crackdown on Criminal Elements

The operation came as a result of directives from Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), who has called for a more robust approach towards crime eradication in the city. The Industrial Area police, acting on these orders, arrested Yahiya Khan, and seized a 30 bore pistol along with ammunition in his possession.

Drug Trafficking and Weapon Seizure

As part of the same operation, the Sabzi Mandi police detained two suspects, Yaseen and Khalid Khan. A search led to the confiscation of 213 grams of heroin and a 30 bore pistol from them. This seizure highlights the growing concern of drug trafficking in the city.

Broader Initiative for Public Safety

The ongoing operations are part of a broader initiative to cleanse the city of criminal elements and ensure public safety. The arrests and seizures made during these operations reflect the commitment of the city police towards creating a safer environment for the citizens.

In a related development, the Supreme Court is currently dealing with a case involving an armed assault on the family members of Barrister Gohar at his residence. The Chief Justice of Pakistan has expressed grave concern over the incident and has called upon the Additional Attorney General to expedite the investigation. The matter is ongoing, and further court-guided actions may be required if the situation remains unresolved.