en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Islamabad Police Intensify Crackdown on Criminal Activity; Nine Arrested

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:25 pm EST
Islamabad Police Intensify Crackdown on Criminal Activity; Nine Arrested

In an intensified response to rising criminal activity, the Islamabad Capital Police have apprehended nine individuals, including two professional beggars, during a 24-hour operation across the city. The arrests resulted in the confiscation of drugs and weapons, underscoring the higher stakes in the city’s crime eradication efforts.

Crackdown on Criminal Elements

The operation came as a result of directives from Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), who has called for a more robust approach towards crime eradication in the city. The Industrial Area police, acting on these orders, arrested Yahiya Khan, and seized a 30 bore pistol along with ammunition in his possession.

Drug Trafficking and Weapon Seizure

As part of the same operation, the Sabzi Mandi police detained two suspects, Yaseen and Khalid Khan. A search led to the confiscation of 213 grams of heroin and a 30 bore pistol from them. This seizure highlights the growing concern of drug trafficking in the city.

Broader Initiative for Public Safety

The ongoing operations are part of a broader initiative to cleanse the city of criminal elements and ensure public safety. The arrests and seizures made during these operations reflect the commitment of the city police towards creating a safer environment for the citizens.

In a related development, the Supreme Court is currently dealing with a case involving an armed assault on the family members of Barrister Gohar at his residence. The Chief Justice of Pakistan has expressed grave concern over the incident and has called upon the Additional Attorney General to expedite the investigation. The matter is ongoing, and further court-guided actions may be required if the situation remains unresolved.

0
Crime Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
52 seconds ago
MACC to Charge Syndicate Behind RM33 Million Luxury Car Duty Evasion Scheme
In a significant crackdown on corruption, Malaysia’s Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is set to charge seven individuals, allegedly part of a syndicate implicated in a luxury car duty evasion scheme. The said scheme has reportedly resulted in a colossal loss of RM33 million to the government. The accused, identified as managers and ‘runners’ at a luxury
MACC to Charge Syndicate Behind RM33 Million Luxury Car Duty Evasion Scheme
Security Guard Fatally Assaulted in Ghaziabad: A Call for Justice
7 mins ago
Security Guard Fatally Assaulted in Ghaziabad: A Call for Justice
Crime Wave Sweeps Lakewood: A Spate of Unlawful Activities Reported
7 mins ago
Crime Wave Sweeps Lakewood: A Spate of Unlawful Activities Reported
NCB in Kochi Disrupts LSD Drug Shipment, Arrests Three Individuals
1 min ago
NCB in Kochi Disrupts LSD Drug Shipment, Arrests Three Individuals
Recruitment Scam Victim Loses 3,000, Reflects Larger Fraud Trend
2 mins ago
Recruitment Scam Victim Loses 3,000, Reflects Larger Fraud Trend
Habitual Chainsnatchers Arrested in Thane, Linked to 14 Cases
5 mins ago
Habitual Chainsnatchers Arrested in Thane, Linked to 14 Cases
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Girls' Basketball: Thrilling Outcomes, Unforeseen Disruptions, and Local News Snippets
14 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball: Thrilling Outcomes, Unforeseen Disruptions, and Local News Snippets
Louth Triumphs over Westmeath: A Promising Start for Ger Brennan's Era
28 seconds
Louth Triumphs over Westmeath: A Promising Start for Ger Brennan's Era
Nigerian Cleric in USA Urges President Bola Tinubu to Foster National Unity
52 seconds
Nigerian Cleric in USA Urges President Bola Tinubu to Foster National Unity
Michigan's Promising College Football Player Enters NFL Draft
53 seconds
Michigan's Promising College Football Player Enters NFL Draft
Arctic Blast Spurs Emergency Calls in British Columbia
1 min
Arctic Blast Spurs Emergency Calls in British Columbia
O.D. Harris Elected as New Vice Mayor of Chandler
1 min
O.D. Harris Elected as New Vice Mayor of Chandler
India Reveals Test Squad for England Series: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Absence Noted
2 mins
India Reveals Test Squad for England Series: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Absence Noted
Iowa Attorney General Foresees Historic Victory for Trump in Upcoming Caucus
2 mins
Iowa Attorney General Foresees Historic Victory for Trump in Upcoming Caucus
Notre Dame Fighting Irish Concludes Season with Record-Breaking Performance
2 mins
Notre Dame Fighting Irish Concludes Season with Record-Breaking Performance
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app