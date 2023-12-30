ISIS Propagandist Allowed to Stay in UK on Human Rights Grounds

A Sudanese man identified only as ‘S3’, who infiltrated into the UK illegally and was flagged as an ISIS propagandist by MI5, has been allowed to stay in the UK on grounds of human rights. The Special Immigration Appeals Commission declared that S3 could remain in the country due to the potential risk of detention and torture if he were to be returned to Sudan. This decision comes despite the fact that his UK passport was revoked in 2018 due to the threat he posed, and evidence suggesting he could potentially radicalize others and incite extremist activities.

Controversy Spurred by Immigration Ruling

The case has triggered outrage from MPs and terrorism experts, who contend that it reveals gaps in the immigration system and could put national security at risk. S3 first arrived in the UK in 2005, soon after the 7/7 London attacks, and was granted indefinite leave to remain despite the Home Office’s attempts to deport him. He later secured British citizenship in 2015.

ISIS Propagandist on UK Soil

Intelligence from MI5 suggested that S3 had been disseminating ISIS propaganda and had turned into an ISIS propagandist during his time in Sudan. His case has reignited the debate on the delicate balance between individual human rights and public safety. The Home Office refrained from commenting on the individual case, in line with government policy.

A Breach of National Security or Respect for Human Rights?

Despite warnings from MI5 that S3 was a potential terror threat, he was granted the right to reside in the UK, a decision that has sparked criticism and highlighted potential flaws in the immigration system. The scenario underscores how individuals can exploit the system, even when security services have issued warnings about the threats posed by illegal immigrants. Meanwhile, the legal team representing S3 argued that the Home Office’s decision to strip him of his UK citizenship was unlawful, as it violated the European Convention on Human Rights.