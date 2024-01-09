en English
Brazil

IShowSpeed’s Terrifying Prank Livestream: Fear, Relief, and a Lesson in Respect

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:12 am EST
IShowSpeed’s Terrifying Prank Livestream: Fear, Relief, and a Lesson in Respect

In an unnerving turn of events, Twitch streamer IShowSpeed recently found himself cornered by a group of masked individuals armed with bats and a wooden plank during a livestream. The chilling encounter, which saw Speed pleading for his life, turned out to be a meticulously planned prank by fellow streamer Arab.

Prank Unfolds Live on Stream

The ordeal began to unfold as Speed, visibly shaken and near tears, was pushed against a wall and forced to sit down. As the tension escalated, the usually energetic and charismatic streamer was seen pleading for his life, adding a stark sense of reality to the staged scene. The event, now widely shared across social media platforms, was later revealed to be a deliberate ruse orchestrated by Arab, known for his high-risk livestreams from dangerous locations.

Behind the Scenes of the Prank

Arab initially considered using real guns to add an extra layer of authenticity to the prank but decided against it to prevent any potential issues with social media platforms. Despite the palpable fear experienced by IShowSpeed, Arab expressed his belief that his fellow streamer would eventually forgive him for the prank, considering its potential to go viral.

The Aftermath of the Ordeal

Following the reveal, IShowSpeed expressed both his immense fear and relief, stating he genuinely believed he was going to die. Arab, meanwhile, used this episode to shed light on his interactions with the Brazilian gang members involved. Despite their involvement in unlawful activities, Arab highlighted the human side of these individuals, suggesting that respect can lead to positive interactions even in areas notorious for violence.

Brazil Crime Social Issues
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

