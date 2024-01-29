Irmo Police Officer Dismissed Over Alleged Political Sign Theft

In an unprecedented move, Officer Lee Haley from the Irmo Police Department found himself at the receiving end of a termination notice. The sudden dismissal followed an internal investigation that implicated him in the theft of political signs. The signs, it was discovered, belonged to Gabrielle Penfield, a candidate for the Irmo Town Council.

Swift Justice for Political Theft

Penfield had reported the missing signs, triggering the internal affairs division to swing into action. Launched on Friday, the investigation rapidly zeroed in on Haley, identifying him as the individual behind the sign removal. However, the police statement remained tight-lipped about the motive driving Haley's actions.

Dismissal Sparks Further Investigation

In the aftermath of his dismissal, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has launched its own investigation into Haley's actions. This development opens up the possibility of criminal charges being brought against the now-terminated officer by Penfield.

Upholding the Values of the Force

While addressing the issue, Chief Bobby Dale underscored that the department is unwavering in its commitment to uphold high standards of integrity, professionalism, and dependability. He stated that the department would not hesitate to hold their officers accountable for any actions that go against these values. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of respecting political expression and maintaining trust in law enforcement.