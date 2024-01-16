Irish Government Boosts Criminal Assets Bureau’s Powers with New Amendment

The Irish government has ushered in a new era of crime fighting with the approval of the Proceeds of Crime (Amendment) Bill 2024. The legislation, proposed by Justice Minister Helen McEntee, fortifies the powers of the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB), a move aimed at intensifying the crackdown on the country's €1.7 billion annual crime market.

Advertisment

Expanding CAB’s Arsenal

The amendment enables the immediate appointment of a receiver to oversee seized assets, a measure designed to ensure these ill-gotten gains remain beyond the grasp of criminals. The bill also streamlines the procedure for disposing of these assets. Instead of the previous seven-year holding period before items could be sold or auctioned, the timeframe has been slashed to just two years.

Inter-agency Coordination and Checks on Reopened Disputes

Advertisment

The Proceeds of Crime (Amendment) Bill 2024 also paves the way for smoother information exchange between international and inter-state agencies and the CAB. This is expected to amplify the effectiveness of the Bureau in tracing and tackling criminal assets. Furthermore, the amendment imposes limitations on reopening disputes regarding the criminal nature of seized items, a move designed to prevent legal loopholes from being exploited.

Greater Powers to CAB

The legislation grants the CAB increased powers to restrain and detain assets without prior approval from the High Court. These bolstered powers come in the wake of a successful year for the CAB, which in 2022 seized over €6.3 million in assets, including cash, luxury items, and goods from a senior member of the notorious Kinahan gang.

The Proceeds of Crime (Amendment) Bill 2024 is part of a broader legislative agenda underscoring the government's commitment to public safety and the relentless fight against organized crime in Ireland.