Ireland's CAB Pursues Investigation Against Moldovan Couple After Dropped Drug Charges

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) in Ireland has initiated an investigation into a Moldovan couple, Natalie Chiper and Eduard Chiper, residing in a mansion outside Drogheda. The investigation unfolds in the wake of earlier criminal charges related to a €1 million drug seizure in 2019 that were ultimately dropped.

The Initial Drug Seizure

The couple was initially taken into custody in January 2019 after a staggering €940,000 worth of cannabis herb was discovered in a property in County Louth. Despite the gravity of the charges, the Director of Public Prosecutions later withdrew charges against the Chipers, leading to their release on bail.

The Ongoing Investigation

Despite the withdrawal of initial charges, the CAB continues to pursue the case against the Chipers. The recent High Court hearing revealed that the couple had consented to document inspections, and a forensic accountant was actively engaged in the case, indicating progress in the investigation.

The Legal Proceedings

However, CAB's legal team expressed concerns about the lack of replying affidavits and contested the claim that there were ongoing discussions with the couple. Judge Alex Owens suggested that the forensic accountant could proceed with the information already at hand and additional affidavits could be submitted as and when necessary. Prior to their release, both Natalie and Eduard Chiper were held in custody and had faced charges for possession and intent to sell or supply cannabis under the Misuse of Drugs Act, as well as for simple possession of drugs.