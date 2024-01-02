en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Ireland Witnesses Substantial Drop in Gun Deaths and Homicides Amidst Global Unrest

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:40 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 6:57 am EST
Ireland Witnesses Substantial Drop in Gun Deaths and Homicides Amidst Global Unrest

In a year fraught with global unrest and escalating violence, the green island of Ireland has emerged as a beacon of hope, witnessing a significant drop in gun-related deaths and overall homicides in 2023. The numbers paint a promising picture: a mere three gun-related fatalities—a sharp 70% decline from the previous year’s count of 10. The geographical breakdown shows two of these incidents occurred within the Republic of Ireland, and one in Northern Ireland.

A Broader Perspective on Homicides

But the canvas of peace and safety extends beyond gun violence. The general homicide rate in Ireland plummeted, recording a 40% decrease with 39 homicides in 2023 compared to 65 in 2022. The causes of these homicides varied—18 were the result of assaults, 14 from stabbings, three from firearms, and four deaths were due to asphyxiation or unconfirmed causes. The gender divide amongst victims leaned heavily towards males, comprising 71% of the total, while women accounted for the remaining 29%. What’s more reassuring is that authorities have brought charges in 76% of these cases, indicating a robust justice system.

Age and Geographic Distribution of Crime

The age bracket of victims ranged from 19 to 89, with no child fatalities recorded, a heartening statistic amidst the grim data. Geographically, Dublin, Ireland’s bustling capital, recorded the highest number of fatalities at 12, followed by the vibrant city of Cork with five. Other regions like Antrim and Armagh also documented multiple homicides.

Global Peace Index: A Comparative Outlook

While Ireland has made significant strides towards reducing violence, the Global Peace Index (GPI) 2023 report presents a sobering worldwide picture. The report, which evaluates 163 countries on 23 indicators, noted a global peace deterioration of 0.42. Despite 84 countries registering improved safety, 79 countries slipped on the safety scale, with Russia and Ukraine seeing notable increases in danger levels due to ongoing military conflicts. Afghanistan continues to hold the unfortunate title of the most dangerous country, albeit with a significant drop in conflict-related deaths. Meanwhile, Yemen showed signs of improvement, while Syria, South Sudan, and DR Congo continue to grapple with internal strife and security challenges.

As we step into 2024, Ireland’s significant drop in gun-related deaths and overall homicides offers a glimmer of hope in the global fight against violence. Yet, the GPI report underscores the need for collective action towards creating a safer world for all.

0
Crime Europe Ireland
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Singapore Woman Faces Jail for Scalding Man with Boiling Soup

By Waqas Arain

Two Convictions in Singapore Highlight Rising Concerns Over Violent Incidents

By Waqas Arain

Fire Engulfs Shops in Mumbai Slum: No Casualties Reported

By Rafia Tasleem

Young Dog Found Dead in Leominster Park: RSPCA Seeks Information Amidst Rising Animal Neglect

By BNN Correspondents

Tenkasi Police Intensify Crime Prevention Efforts in 2023 ...
@Crime · 3 mins
Tenkasi Police Intensify Crime Prevention Efforts in 2023 ...
heart comment 0
Elderly Couple’s ‘Forever Car’ Stolen, £500 Reward Offered for Recovery

By Momen Zellmi

Elderly Couple's 'Forever Car' Stolen, £500 Reward Offered for Recovery
Possible Parole for Disgraced Pop Icon Gary Glitter: A Controversial Decision

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Possible Parole for Disgraced Pop Icon Gary Glitter: A Controversial Decision
Cleveland Police Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old Tory Canham

By Geeta Pillai

Cleveland Police Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old Tory Canham
YouTuber Lau Chun-hin Arrested for Multiple Allegations of Indecent Assault

By Aqsa Younas Rana

YouTuber Lau Chun-hin Arrested for Multiple Allegations of Indecent Assault
Latest Headlines
World News
Combatting Skin Fatigue: Expert Tips and Recommended Products
52 seconds
Combatting Skin Fatigue: Expert Tips and Recommended Products
PMIC Member Calls for Speedy Completion of Islamabad Prison Project
57 seconds
PMIC Member Calls for Speedy Completion of Islamabad Prison Project
RJD Accuses BJP of Misusing Central Investigative Agencies
1 min
RJD Accuses BJP of Misusing Central Investigative Agencies
Buffalo Bills Edge Closer to AFC East Title With Fourth Consecutive Win
1 min
Buffalo Bills Edge Closer to AFC East Title With Fourth Consecutive Win
Buffalo Bills' Resilience Paves Way for AFC East Title Decider
2 mins
Buffalo Bills' Resilience Paves Way for AFC East Title Decider
Everton Considers Short-Term Contract for Free Agent Jesse Lingard
2 mins
Everton Considers Short-Term Contract for Free Agent Jesse Lingard
Marcus Matthews Bags Male of the Year Award: A Victory for Mental Health Advocacy
2 mins
Marcus Matthews Bags Male of the Year Award: A Victory for Mental Health Advocacy
House GOP Sharpens Focus on Border Issues as 2024 Strategy
2 mins
House GOP Sharpens Focus on Border Issues as 2024 Strategy
Mayor Michael Rama Rejects Councilor Rey Gealon's Resignation as Traffic Chief
2 mins
Mayor Michael Rama Rejects Councilor Rey Gealon's Resignation as Traffic Chief
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
53 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app