Iranian Filmmaker Dariush Mehrjui's Murderer Sentenced to Death

In a shocking turn of events, an Iranian court has handed down the death sentence to a man found guilty of murdering revered filmmaker Dariush Mehrjui and his wife. The accused, a former employee of the esteemed director, held a financial grudge against him.

A Gruesome Act Unfolds

The horrific incident took place last October when the convicted individual, accompanied by accomplices, entered Mehrjui's villa and brutally stabbed him to death while he was watching television. His wife, Vahideh Mohammadifar, was mercilessly killed in her bedroom.

The Law of Retribution Claims Another Life

Under Iran's Islamic law of retribution, known as 'qisas', the sentence was passed following a request from Mehrjui's family. This law is applied in murder cases and is contingent on the victim's family's desire for capital punishment.

Three other individuals involved in planning and executing the heinous crime have also been sentenced to prison terms ranging from eight to 36 years.

Remembering a Cinematic Legend

Mehrjui was a prominent figure in Iranian cinema for six decades. His works, such as 'The Cow' and 'Hamou', often faced censorship both before and after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. His untimely demise led to an outpouring of tributes celebrating his remarkable career.

As the world of cinema mourns the loss of one of its greatest contributors, the echoes of this tragic event serve as a stark reminder of the human cost behind every act of violence.

The story of Dariush Mehrjui's life and death is not just about a filmmaker and his art; it is a tale of resilience, creativity, and ultimately, the price paid for holding onto a grudge.

