IPS CEO Aaron Jones Arrested for Aggravated Assault and Evidence Tampering

The CEO of International Protective Service (IPS), Aaron Jones, has been apprehended by authorities in Albuquerque, New Mexico, facing allegations of aggravated assault with a firearm. The incident, which unfolded at a local Popeyes restaurant, reportedly involved Jones threatening another individual with a gun, an event sparked by a dispute involving his daughter.

A Dispute Escalates

Despite the absence of a firearm when police responded to the scene, subsequent analysis of security footage revealed a different story. The video evidence showed the weapon being removed from the scene by an associate from Jones’s business and his daughter. This crucial piece of evidence has led to Jones facing not only an aggravated assault charge but also an indictment for tampering with evidence.

Legal Proceedings Underway

Post the incident, Jones found himself in court, where prosecutors are advocating for his detention until the trial commences. This request, however, remains under deliberation by the presiding judge. The charges against Jones, which include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence, have escalated the situation into a significant legal battle that’s captured the public’s attention.

Next Steps for the Accused

The case against Aaron Jones has now been moved to District Court, with a pre-trial motion hearing slated for the coming week. The outcome of this hearing and the trial itself could have serious implications for Jones, his family, and his business, International Protective Service (IPS).