en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Iowa Man Receives Deferred Judgment for $50,000 Theft

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:32 pm EST
Iowa Man Receives Deferred Judgment for $50,000 Theft

In a court ruling that has caught the attention of Mason City, Iowa, 63-year-old Michael Edward Studer has been handed a deferred judgment following his conviction for stealing over $50,000 from a dependent adult. The theft, which occurred between June 2021 and December 2022, saw Studer exploit his position as Power of Attorney to transfer or withdraw funds illicitly from the victim’s bank account. This misuse of power led to severe consequences for the victim, including the foreclosure of their home.

The Crime and Its Implications

Studer’s actions are a stark reminder of the trust placed in individuals assigned as Power of Attorney and the severe repercussions when that trust is betrayed. In this case, the victim was a dependent adult who trusted Studer with their financial livelihood. The unauthorized transactions, however, left the victim in a devastating financial predicament, culminating in the foreclosure of their home.

A Deferred Judgment and Its Consequences

The court’s decision to hand Studer a deferred judgment implies that if he abides by all the conditions of his sentence, the theft conviction will ultimately be wiped clean from his record. The conditions imposed on Studer include three years of supervised probation and restitution payment to his victim for the damages caused.

Justice Served, But at What Cost?

While the court’s ruling ensures that the victim receives compensation for their losses, it also highlights the necessity for stringent checks and balances for those given the responsibility of Power of Attorney. It serves as a sobering reminder that trust, when placed in the wrong hands, can lead to significant harm and hardship, casting a long shadow over the lives of the victims.

0
Crime United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
3 mins ago
California Man Sentenced to 106 Months for Sex Trafficking Teens
Kenneth Tenorio, a 54-year-old resident of National City, California, has been sentenced to 106 months in federal prison for his involvement in a harrowing case of sex trafficking. Tenorio was found guilty of transporting two teenagers from San Diego to Phoenix, Arizona, and El Paso, Texas, with the intention of forcing them into prostitution. Crimes
California Man Sentenced to 106 Months for Sex Trafficking Teens
Victims Share Impact of Sexual Assault in Denturist Mario Mouamer's Sentencing Hearing
16 mins ago
Victims Share Impact of Sexual Assault in Denturist Mario Mouamer's Sentencing Hearing
Kamp Developers Caught in Massive Real Estate Fraud Tied to DDA's Land Pooling Policy
17 mins ago
Kamp Developers Caught in Massive Real Estate Fraud Tied to DDA's Land Pooling Policy
Urgent Search for Missing Woman in Newmarket: Michelle Souray
7 mins ago
Urgent Search for Missing Woman in Newmarket: Michelle Souray
18-Year-Old Fatally Shot by Friend During Liquor Party Brawl in Thane
9 mins ago
18-Year-Old Fatally Shot by Friend During Liquor Party Brawl in Thane
Online Scam: Martinez Woman Loses $1,000 in Failed Tortoise Purchase
10 mins ago
Online Scam: Martinez Woman Loses $1,000 in Failed Tortoise Purchase
Latest Headlines
World News
Labour Leads in Polls Ahead of UK 2024 Elections: A Call for Complacency or Steady Vigil?
20 seconds
Labour Leads in Polls Ahead of UK 2024 Elections: A Call for Complacency or Steady Vigil?
Ja Morant's Season Ends Prematurely: A Roundup of Sports News
1 min
Ja Morant's Season Ends Prematurely: A Roundup of Sports News
Mayorkas' Impeachment: A Sinister Exchange Revealed by Congresswoman Cammack
2 mins
Mayorkas' Impeachment: A Sinister Exchange Revealed by Congresswoman Cammack
Jeremy Mullins to Helm New Football Program at Eagle Mountain High School
2 mins
Jeremy Mullins to Helm New Football Program at Eagle Mountain High School
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach
2 mins
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach
Tribute to JPR Williams: Celebrating Rugby's Greatest Full-Backs
2 mins
Tribute to JPR Williams: Celebrating Rugby's Greatest Full-Backs
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach Position
2 mins
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach Position
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach Role
2 mins
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach Role
Nascent Biotech's Pritumumab: A Potential Breakthrough in Brain Cancer Treatment
3 mins
Nascent Biotech's Pritumumab: A Potential Breakthrough in Brain Cancer Treatment
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
48 mins
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 hour
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app