Iowa Man Found Guilty of Timber Violations, Cites Ancient Right to Public Lands

Jason Levant Ferguson, a man from Rolfe, Iowa, was recently found guilty of felony theft and fifty timber violations. He was accused of illegally cutting down more than 100 trees from the Stoddard Wildlife Management Area in Pocahontas County, including a slow-growing bur oak of six-foot diameter. His defense attorney argued that Ferguson had the right to the wood for his personal use, citing an 800-year-old English charter, the Charter of the Forest, as a justification.

Invoking Ancient Rights

Ferguson’s attorney used this historical charter in an attempt to overturn the jury’s decision. He filed a motion in arrest of judgment, asking the judge not to enforce the jury’s verdict, claiming it was made in error. Ferguson intended to use the timber to build and heat his home, asserting that these actions were protected by the Charter of the Forest, established in 1215. This charter supposedly granted the common people the right to use public lands.

Judge’s Verdict

However, District Court Judge Derek Johnson rejected these claims, asserting that the charter applies only to England, not the United States. He disputed the defense’s argument that it is both morally and legally wrong to prosecute an individual for using forest products for survival. The defense claimed that there are fundamental rights to harvest lumber and firewood from public land.

Previous Charges and Upcoming Sentence

In the past, Ferguson successfully defended himself against felony drug and weapons charges related to the tree theft investigation. The judge ruled that the search warrants were improperly approved, thus the evidence could not be used against him. The date when the judge will rule on the recent motion remains uncertain. Ferguson is scheduled for sentencing on January 26 and could potentially face up to five years in prison for the theft charge and an additional year for each timber violation.