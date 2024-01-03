Iowa Man Found Guilty of Felony Theft and Timber Violations

Jason Levant Ferguson, a 41-year-old man from Rolfe, Iowa, was convicted of felony theft and 50 timber violations, following the unauthorized removal of over 100 trees from the Stoddard Wildlife Management Area in Pocahontas County. Among the trees taken was a slow-growing bur oak with a diameter of approximately six feet.

The Defense

Ferguson’s defense pivoted on a unique argument. His attorney contended that his client was protected by the Charter of the Forest, an ancient English charter, granting him the right to fell trees for shelter and heat. The defense asserted this charter as a part of U.S. common law.

Furthermore, the defense drew parallels to federal laws that allow the harvesting of trees from national parks under specific conditions. The attorney claimed it was both morally and legally wrong to prosecute someone for using forest products for survival.

The Verdict

However, these arguments were unsuccessful. A district court judge dismissed the claim, ruling that the charter applies only to England’s forests, not to those in the United States. The judge’s decision on a recent motion to arrest judgment, which argues that the jury’s verdict was erroneous, is still pending.

Past and Future

Ferguson has previously dodged felony drug and weapons charges due to improperly approved search warrants. His current sentencing is slated for January 26. He faces up to five years in prison for the theft charge and an additional year for each timber violation, potentially totalling to 55 years in prison.