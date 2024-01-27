Iowa Forum Calls for 'Common Sense' Gun Laws Following Perry High School Shooting

In the wake of the recent Perry High School shooting tragedy, a forum was convened to address the pressing issue of gun violence and school safety. The event, held at Davenport West High School, saw community members, educators, and lawmakers come together, united by a common cause. Initiated by Iowa House Rep. Ken Croken, the forum served as a platform for constructive dialogue and potential solutions to the 'school shooting crisis' Iowa finds itself in.

Advocacy for 'Common Sense' Gun Laws

During the forum, the attendees extended their heartfelt condolences to the Perry community, reeling from the incident where a 17-year-old student shot and killed an 11-year-old and the high school principal, leaving several others injured. However, the emphasis was on action over mere 'thoughts and prayers.' State Sen. Cindy Winckler and representatives from organizations like March for Our Lives and Moms Demand Action took the stage to advocate for specific gun safety measures.

Proposed Measures for Gun Safety

The proposed measures included secure firearm storage, mandatory training, extreme risk protection orders, and restrictions on gun access for individuals convicted of violent misdemeanors. Furthermore, they called for the reporting of gun purchases to law enforcement authorities. Kaleigh Rogers from Moms Demand Action drew attention to the 'SMART' program, a strategic initiative designed to promote conversations and actions related to gun safety among parents and adults.

A Call for Bipartisan Support and Community Unity

The forum underscored the rising concern over the increase in gun deaths in Iowa. The urgent need for bipartisan support for gun safety measures was emphasized, underscoring the fact that the issue of gun violence transcends political affiliations. The forum concluded with a resounding call for community unity and legislative action to prevent future instances of gun violence.