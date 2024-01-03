en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Investigation Underway into Reported Kidnapping in Raleigh: Child Believed Safe

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:27 pm EST
Investigation Underway into Reported Kidnapping in Raleigh: Child Believed Safe

The Raleigh Police Department is currently embroiled in an intricate investigation concerning a reported kidnapping of a 1-year-old child. The incident, which has caused ripples throughout the community, was reported near North Raleigh Boulevard and Glascock Street on a Wednesday afternoon. Despite the chilling nature of the initial report, authorities have offered a glimmer of hope stating that they believe the child is safe.

Investigative Details

At this stage, there is no ongoing search for the child, and no AMBER Alert has been issued. This decision stands as testament to the police’s confidence in the child’s safety. However, the situation remains shrouded in uncertainty as the police are still in the process of clarifying details surrounding the incident.

Related Crime Updates

In a separate but equally disturbing case, a Raleigh man, Amir Devon Hines, has been charged with murder in his own son’s death. The 5-year-old boy had sustained injuries consistent with a serious assault and tragically succumbed to them. Hines, who has a prior criminal history, has now been charged with felony intentional child abuse causing serious bodily injury and murder.

Judicial Developments

Meanwhile, a criminal court judge has rejected the request to move Cleotha Abston’s trial out of Shelby County. Despite the defense arguing for a change of venue due to the publicity surrounding the case, and expressing concerns about finding fair jurors in the area, the judge decided to keep the trial local. Both the state and the defense desire a fair trial, but the change of venue was ultimately denied.

0
Crime United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
22 seconds ago
Cesar Pina Seeks Plea Deal in Multimillion-Dollar Fraud Case
Caught in the web of a multimillion-dollar real estate investment fraud, Cesar Pina is seeking to strike a plea deal with the authorities to circumvent a trial, according to recent legal documents. The court has acknowledged ongoing plea negotiations, ruling out the necessity of grand jury proceedings if a settlement is reached. In light of
Cesar Pina Seeks Plea Deal in Multimillion-Dollar Fraud Case
Newark's Beloved Imam Hassan Sharif Fatally Shot: A City in Shock
2 mins ago
Newark's Beloved Imam Hassan Sharif Fatally Shot: A City in Shock
Aryan Brotherhood Member Pleads Guilty in California: A Significant Blow to the Gang's Operations
3 mins ago
Aryan Brotherhood Member Pleads Guilty in California: A Significant Blow to the Gang's Operations
Critical Evidence from Jeffrey Epstein's Case Mysteriously Missing
35 seconds ago
Critical Evidence from Jeffrey Epstein's Case Mysteriously Missing
Toronto Man Charged with Sexual Assault and Robbery in Two Separate Incidents
1 min ago
Toronto Man Charged with Sexual Assault and Robbery in Two Separate Incidents
Major Drug Bust in New York's Finger Lakes Region
2 mins ago
Major Drug Bust in New York's Finger Lakes Region
Latest Headlines
World News
Synchron Strides Ahead in Neuroprosthetic Development, Aims to Outshine Neuralink
36 seconds
Synchron Strides Ahead in Neuroprosthetic Development, Aims to Outshine Neuralink
Victor Cabral: From San Clemente City Council to Mayor's Office
2 mins
Victor Cabral: From San Clemente City Council to Mayor's Office
Knoxville's Vibrant Weekend: A Blend of Art, Stories, Culture, and Sports
2 mins
Knoxville's Vibrant Weekend: A Blend of Art, Stories, Culture, and Sports
Larry Headrick Appointed as New Head Coach for South-Doyle High School Football
2 mins
Larry Headrick Appointed as New Head Coach for South-Doyle High School Football
Senator Tom Cotton Salutes Commentary Magazine at Annual Roast
2 mins
Senator Tom Cotton Salutes Commentary Magazine at Annual Roast
Malaysian Open 2023: Viktor Axelsen Faces Stiff Competition Amidst Rising Stars
2 mins
Malaysian Open 2023: Viktor Axelsen Faces Stiff Competition Amidst Rising Stars
West Bank Erupts in Protest Following Assassination of Hamas Leader
3 mins
West Bank Erupts in Protest Following Assassination of Hamas Leader
Egypt Withdraws from GERD Negotiations: A Pivotal Shift in Ethiopian Sovereignty
3 mins
Egypt Withdraws from GERD Negotiations: A Pivotal Shift in Ethiopian Sovereignty
Maryland's Health Department Expands: New Positions Approved Amid Skepticism
3 mins
Maryland's Health Department Expands: New Positions Approved Amid Skepticism
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
57 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app