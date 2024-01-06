Investigation Underway for the Murder of Starlet Wahu in Nairobi Airbnb Apartment

In the heart of Nairobi, a grim discovery has shaken the city’s South B district. The lifeless body of 24-year-old Starlet Wahu was found in an Airbnb apartment, setting off a complex murder investigation that has captivated the nation’s attention. The crime scene painted a chilling tableau of a brutal struggle, with Wahu’s body bearing multiple stab wounds and soaking in a pool of blood.

Evidence Unearthed at the Crime Scene

Investigators combed through the apartment, piecing together a harrowing narrative from the items left behind. Among the evidence were used condoms, HIV testing kits, a bloodstained knife, and Wahu’s personal belongings, including her clothes and phone. The presence of these items suggests the encounter between Wahu and the suspect was intimate, and potentially violent.

(Read Also: Kenyan Journalists Assaulted During NACADA Raid: The Struggle For Press Freedom)

The Suspect: John Matara

The apartment was rented by Wahu and a man identified as John Matara, who has since been apprehended and is currently in police custody. The nature of the relationship between Wahu and Matara remains under investigation. However, security footage from the apartment complex revealed the pair entering the apartment together shortly before the tragic events unfolded.

(Read Also: Kenyan Man’s Suspicious Death Ignites Investigation Into Alleged Police Brutality)

The Investigation Deepens

Matara was later found at Mbagathi Hospital, seeking treatment for a stab wound. This, coupled with the evidence found at the scene and his association with Wahu, led to his arrest. Makadara Police Commander Judith Nyongesa confirmed that the investigation is primarily centered on understanding Matara’s motive. A postmortem examination revealed that Wahu’s cause of death was hemorrhage due to blood vessel damage, with signs of strangulation also present. The brutal nature of her death has led to public outrage and calls for justice.

Read More