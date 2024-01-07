en English
Accidents

Investigation Underway After Thai Woman Dies Following Quarrel at Patong Hotel Pool

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:19 pm EST
In a grievous incident that unfolded at the One World One Home Patong 2 Hotel, a 30-year-old Thai woman from Phetchabun province was found unconscious following a heated altercation with a 40-year-old New Zealand man near the rooftop swimming pool. The hotel staff, who were immediate witnesses to the situation, swiftly alerted the local authorities, contacting the Kusoldharm Rescue Foundation and Patong Police Station.

Immediate Response

The hotel staff’s swift response led to immediate medical attention for the unconscious woman. Despite their best efforts to provide emergency aid, Patong Hospital reported the woman’s untimely death to the police at around 2pm. The sudden death of the young woman has sparked an urgent investigation by law enforcement officials seeking to uncover the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

Investigation Underway

Details about the incident remain under tight wraps as law enforcement officials diligently work to ascertain the facts. Currently, there is no information released regarding the involvement of the New Zealand man in the incident. The identities of both individuals involved are also being kept confidential at this time. Notably, the scene at the rooftop pool showed no apparent signs of disturbance or evidence pointing to a physical altercation.

Securing the Scene

In line with standard procedure, the police have cordoned off the pool area and the New Zealand man’s room for further investigation. These measures are necessary to ensure the integrity of the investigation and to prevent the loss of potential evidence. As the investigation progresses, law enforcement officials are expected to probe the matter from every possible angle to uncover the truth behind the tragic incident.

Accidents Crime Thailand
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

