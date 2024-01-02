Cleveland Police Investigate Sudden Death in Acklam, Middlesbrough Area

Yesterday, the tranquility of St Mary’s Walk, a neighborhood in the Acklam area of Middlesbrough, was shattered by the news of a sudden death.

Cleveland Police, responding to the incident reported just after 12:15 pm, have launched a thorough investigation.

Witnesses recount seeing an impressive mobilization of emergency services. No less than four police cars and two ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

Video footage obtained by Teesside Live captures an air ambulance from the Great North Air Ambulance Service hovering over the nearby Mill Hill Recreation Field, adding to the gravity of the situation.