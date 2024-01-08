Intricate Robbery and Shooting Rattles Bangkok Neighborhood
In the wee hours of the morning, a tranquil neighborhood in Bangkok was shattered by the cacophony of a cold-blooded robbery and shooting.
The incident unfolded in the vicinity of Soi Ramkamhaeng 39 Section 25, leaving a Thai man nursing a gunshot wound and two others bereft of their valuables, to the tune of 264,000 baht.
The victims, returning from a neighbor’s festive birthday gathering, were met with the terrifying visage of two armed robbers.
The assailants, armed and ruthless, demanded the victims’ valuables — gold necklaces and an iPhone 13 Pro Max. Despite the complex layout of the area, the robbers managed to evade capture, disappearing into the darkness on their motorcycles.
