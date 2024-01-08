en English
Crime

Intricate Robbery and Shooting Rattles Bangkok Neighborhood

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:44 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 2:01 am EST
Intricate Robbery and Shooting Rattles Bangkok Neighborhood

In the wee hours of the morning, a tranquil neighborhood in Bangkok was shattered by the cacophony of a cold-blooded robbery and shooting.

The incident unfolded in the vicinity of Soi Ramkamhaeng 39 Section 25, leaving a Thai man nursing a gunshot wound and two others bereft of their valuables, to the tune of 264,000 baht.

The victims, returning from a neighbor’s festive birthday gathering, were met with the terrifying visage of two armed robbers.

The assailants, armed and ruthless, demanded the victims’ valuables — gold necklaces and an iPhone 13 Pro Max. Despite the complex layout of the area, the robbers managed to evade capture, disappearing into the darkness on their motorcycles.

Crime Thailand
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

