Interprovincial Drug Smuggler Arrested in Attock; Tragic Accident Claims Life in Pindigheb

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Attock Khurd police have made a significant arrest. Tahir Mehmood, an interprovincial drug smuggler, was apprehended with 16.8 kilograms of chars in his possession. The arrest was made during a routine vehicle check on a Hiace that was traversing the routes of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) region. Following the discovery, a case was registered against Mehmood implicating him in the illegal activity.

Constable Shakir’s Act of Honesty

In a separate incident, a remarkable act of honesty was demonstrated by Constable Shakir. He found Rs 35,000 and an original Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) in Pindigheb City. Constable Shakir, displaying the highest levels of integrity, ensured that these items were returned to their rightful owner, reinforcing the trust citizens place in the police force.

Tragedy Strikes Pindigheb

In a tragic turn of events, a traffic accident within the jurisdiction of the Pindigheb police station claimed the life of a local named Abid Hussain. The mishap also resulted in severe injuries to his family members, including his wife, son, and two daughters. Their current condition remains critical, casting a long shadow of sorrow over the community.