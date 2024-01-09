en English
Accidents

Interprovincial Drug Smuggler Arrested in Attock; Tragic Accident Claims Life in Pindigheb

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:21 pm EST
Interprovincial Drug Smuggler Arrested in Attock; Tragic Accident Claims Life in Pindigheb

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Attock Khurd police have made a significant arrest. Tahir Mehmood, an interprovincial drug smuggler, was apprehended with 16.8 kilograms of chars in his possession. The arrest was made during a routine vehicle check on a Hiace that was traversing the routes of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) region. Following the discovery, a case was registered against Mehmood implicating him in the illegal activity.

Constable Shakir’s Act of Honesty

In a separate incident, a remarkable act of honesty was demonstrated by Constable Shakir. He found Rs 35,000 and an original Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) in Pindigheb City. Constable Shakir, displaying the highest levels of integrity, ensured that these items were returned to their rightful owner, reinforcing the trust citizens place in the police force.

Tragedy Strikes Pindigheb

In a tragic turn of events, a traffic accident within the jurisdiction of the Pindigheb police station claimed the life of a local named Abid Hussain. The mishap also resulted in severe injuries to his family members, including his wife, son, and two daughters. Their current condition remains critical, casting a long shadow of sorrow over the community.

Accidents Crime Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

