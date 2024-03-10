Interpol Red Notice Fugitive Caught in Da Nang, Extradited to South Korea

In a significant international law enforcement operation, Da Nang city police, working alongside the Ministry of Public Security's Foreign Affairs Department, successfully apprehended and extradited 53-year-old Im Ju Seob to South Korea on Friday. Im, under an Interpol red notice for running an illicit gambling website, was caught in a meticulous police operation in Vietnam's coastal city.

International Cooperation Leads to Arrest

Im Ju Seob's capture highlights the effective international collaboration between Vietnamese and South Korean authorities. After fleeing Korea, Im entered Vietnam through Tan Son Nhat International Airport and eventually made his way to Da Nang in mid-February. His stay in the city was short-lived as he was detained by local police at a hotel in Ngu Hanh Son District on Feb. 25, following close surveillance.

The Charges and Confession

Im was wanted for managing Sinshgye, a South Korean gambling website with servers in the Philippines. The site, operational from early 2017 to late 2019, facilitated illegal gambling, accumulating over 44.3 billion won (approximately US$33.6 million) in online bets. At the police station, Im confessed to his crimes, shedding light on the extent of his illegal operations and the significant sums of money involved.

A Pattern of International Fugitives in Da Nang

Da Nang has become a focal point for international fugitives, with Im's arrest marking the city police's tenth apprehension of wanted foreigners since 2022. Interestingly, nine of these individuals have been South Koreans, underscoring the ongoing challenges and complexities of international crime affecting both Vietnam and South Korea. The case before Im involved Kil Jinhong, a bank robbery suspect, underscoring the diverse nature of crimes and the critical role of international cooperation in addressing these challenges.