en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

International Manhunt for Abducted Children of Steakhouse Heiress Amidst Custody Battle

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:24 am EST
International Manhunt for Abducted Children of Steakhouse Heiress Amidst Custody Battle

In a chilling turn of events, two children, aged 10 and 13, were abducted during a New Year’s Eve fireworks display in the Danish town of Gråsten. The incident, suspected to be the culmination of a bitter custody dispute between German steakhouse heiress Christina Block and her ex-husband Stephan Hensel, has led to an international manhunt involving Danish and German authorities. The children were with Hensel when multiple men attacked him and took the children away in two cars with German license plates. The proximity of the German border, a mere 10 miles away, has necessitated a collaborative effort between the two nations’ police forces.

Custody Battle with International Implications

Block and Hensel have been embroiled in a legal battle since their divorce in 2018. The custody dispute has resulted in conflicting rulings from German and Danish courts. The former decreed the children be returned to their mother, while the latter permitted them to stay with their father, allowing Block visitation rights. With no leads on the children’s whereabouts since the abduction on Tuesday, the police are investigating the potential link between the abduction and the custody battle.

Heiress to a Steakhouse Fortune

Christina Block stands to inherit a substantial fortune from the Block House restaurant chain, established by her father. The substantial wealth involved adds another layer to the already complex custody dispute. The police are yet to determine if this financial aspect played a role in the children’s abduction.

Public Assistance Requested

The children were last seen wearing distinct attire, and the police have requested public assistance in their search. Witnesses are being urged to come forward to aid the investigation. The primary goal is to ensure the children’s safety and to bring them home.

0
Crime Denmark
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Epstein's Dark Legacy: Over 150 Associated Individuals Await Public Disclosure

By Bijay Laxmi

Brutal Murder Shocks Walvis Bay Community: A Call for Justice

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Elderly Man Conned in Disturbing 'Charity Worker' Theft

By BNN Correspondents

Anticipated High-Profile Trials in Franklin County 2024: A Closer Look

By Saboor Bayat

Search Intensifies for Missing 13-Year-Old Kynlee Callaway ...
@Crime · 4 mins
Search Intensifies for Missing 13-Year-Old Kynlee Callaway ...
heart comment 0
Premier League Figure Embroiled in Rape Allegations Amid Growing Concerns Over Metaverse Safety

By Muhammad Jawad

Premier League Figure Embroiled in Rape Allegations Amid Growing Concerns Over Metaverse Safety
South Carolina Mother Sues School District Over Son’s Alleged Duct Tape Incident

By Mahnoor Jehangir

South Carolina Mother Sues School District Over Son's Alleged Duct Tape Incident
Ashling Murphy Memorial Fund: Preserving a Legacy Amidst Lingering Tragedy

By BNN Correspondents

Ashling Murphy Memorial Fund: Preserving a Legacy Amidst Lingering Tragedy
Cherokee County Law Enforcement Makes Multiple Arrests in 24 hours

By Mazhar Abbas

Cherokee County Law Enforcement Makes Multiple Arrests in 24 hours
Latest Headlines
World News
O'Kelly-Lynch Brothers Make Hurling History on Sligo Team
12 seconds
O'Kelly-Lynch Brothers Make Hurling History on Sligo Team
Alternative for Germany Party Gains Momentum: Membership Soars by 37%
15 seconds
Alternative for Germany Party Gains Momentum: Membership Soars by 37%
Editorials Highlight Electoral Transparency, New Laws and Conservation Challenges in Illinois
41 seconds
Editorials Highlight Electoral Transparency, New Laws and Conservation Challenges in Illinois
UK's Vape Shops Surge Amid Regulatory Concerns and Rising Sales
41 seconds
UK's Vape Shops Surge Amid Regulatory Concerns and Rising Sales
Beşiktaş Sets Transfer Fee for Amir Hadziahmetovic Amid Strategic Team Restructuring
43 seconds
Beşiktaş Sets Transfer Fee for Amir Hadziahmetovic Amid Strategic Team Restructuring
Donegal Jockey Browne McMonagle Triumphs in Australia
43 seconds
Donegal Jockey Browne McMonagle Triumphs in Australia
Michigan and Washington: A Battle of the Undefeated in the 2024 National Championship
44 seconds
Michigan and Washington: A Battle of the Undefeated in the 2024 National Championship
Former Today FM Presenter Breaks Foot at Best Friend's Wedding
45 seconds
Former Today FM Presenter Breaks Foot at Best Friend's Wedding
Microstate Analysis: A New Dimension in Understanding Alzheimer's Disease
45 seconds
Microstate Analysis: A New Dimension in Understanding Alzheimer's Disease
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app