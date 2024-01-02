International Manhunt for Abducted Children of Steakhouse Heiress Amidst Custody Battle

In a chilling turn of events, two children, aged 10 and 13, were abducted during a New Year’s Eve fireworks display in the Danish town of Gråsten. The incident, suspected to be the culmination of a bitter custody dispute between German steakhouse heiress Christina Block and her ex-husband Stephan Hensel, has led to an international manhunt involving Danish and German authorities. The children were with Hensel when multiple men attacked him and took the children away in two cars with German license plates. The proximity of the German border, a mere 10 miles away, has necessitated a collaborative effort between the two nations’ police forces.

Custody Battle with International Implications

Block and Hensel have been embroiled in a legal battle since their divorce in 2018. The custody dispute has resulted in conflicting rulings from German and Danish courts. The former decreed the children be returned to their mother, while the latter permitted them to stay with their father, allowing Block visitation rights. With no leads on the children’s whereabouts since the abduction on Tuesday, the police are investigating the potential link between the abduction and the custody battle.

Heiress to a Steakhouse Fortune

Christina Block stands to inherit a substantial fortune from the Block House restaurant chain, established by her father. The substantial wealth involved adds another layer to the already complex custody dispute. The police are yet to determine if this financial aspect played a role in the children’s abduction.

Public Assistance Requested

The children were last seen wearing distinct attire, and the police have requested public assistance in their search. Witnesses are being urged to come forward to aid the investigation. The primary goal is to ensure the children’s safety and to bring them home.