International Anti-Drug Operation: 67 Arrests and Asset Seizures across Europe

After two years of meticulous planning and covert operations, a massive international anti-drug crackdown has culminated in the arrest of 67 individuals across various European nations. The operation, orchestrated by the Antimafia Directory of Florence, was executed with the assistance of Eurojust, Interpol, and Europol. This massive operation targeted four criminal organizations functioning across Europe, engaging in a myriad of illicit activities.

Unraveling the Web of Crime

The anti-drug operation extended its reach to Albania, Italy, Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom, resulting in the arrest of 65 Albanians and twelve others subjected to various security measures. The large-scale operation was designed to execute 83 arrest orders issued by the Antimafia Directory of Florence.

Seizing the Ill-Gotten Assets

Along with the arrests, the operation also led to the seizure of properties associated with the criminal groups. Over 200 bank accounts were frozen, and assets of 30 business companies and 18 other holdings were confiscated. This move has dealt a significant financial blow to these criminal organizations, potentially disrupting their operations substantially.

Public Announcement of the Operation’s Success

Details of the operation’s accomplishments were shared during a joint press conference by anti-mafia prosecutors and the prosecutor of the Special Prosecution against Corruption (SPAK), Vladimir Mara. They highlighted the collaboration and cooperation of multiple international law enforcement agencies that led to the successful execution of this operation.

The international anti-drug operation is a testament to the robustness of the global fight against drug trafficking and organized crime. It is a significant step forward in disrupting the operations of criminal organizations and bringing the perpetrators to justice.