Interfaith Marriage Tragedy: Man Found Dead in Bihar

In a chilling turn of events, a 24-year-old Hindu man, Santosh Kumar Chaudhary, was found dead in Vaishali district, Bihar, after being reported missing since Sunday night. His lifeless body was discovered hanging from a tree, a grim end to a tragically short life.

A Controversial Union

Santosh had been romantically involved with a Muslim woman, Mosrath Khatoon, 21, for the past three years. Their relationship culminated in marriage on December 18, according to Hindu rituals in a temple. The couple also went to the extent of registering their marriage in court, a legal affirmation of their commitment to each other despite the religious differences.

Accusations of Kidnapping

Prior to the tragic incident, Mosrath's father, Mohammad Saukat Ali, had lodged an FIR against Santosh, accusing him of kidnapping his daughter. The police stepped in, and Mosrath was presented by Santosh both in his village and at the police station. Here, she affirmed her voluntary decision to accompany Santosh. However, she was later handed over to her father by the police.

Death and Protest

Following Santosh's mysterious disappearance and subsequent death, his family has pointed fingers at Mosrath's family. They have accused them, along with a Sub-Inspector and a Sarpanch, of orchestrating Santosh's death. This accusation also implicates ten other individuals. The villagers, shaken by the incident, protested by blocking a road and demanded justice for Santosh. Senior officials, in an attempt to quell the unrest, promised swift and decisive action against the accused.