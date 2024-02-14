Inter-State Vehicle Theft Racket Busted: Accused Arrested in Palghar, Maharashtra

In a significant breakthrough, the Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH) police apprehended Krishna Devishankar Verma, a 40-year-old man from Panvel, Maharashtra, for his alleged role in an inter-state vehicle theft racket. The arrest came after a stolen car was reported in Silvassa on February 13.

Cracking the Case: From Silvassa to Palghar

The police investigation, fueled by human intelligence and technical resources, led them to the stolen vehicle's location at Mountain Hotel, Manor in Palghar, Maharashtra. The swift recovery underscores the determination of the DNH police to combat inter-state crime.

Repeat Offender and the Link to Multiple Theft Cases

Verma, the accused, is no stranger to the world of vehicle theft. The DNH police suspect him to be a repeat offender, potentially involved in several vehicle theft cases across various states. The total estimated value of the recovered vehicles, including the one reported in Silvassa, is a staggering Rs 5.5 lakh.

Ongoing Investigation: Unraveling a Web of Vehicle Thefts

The DNH police are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to uncover Verma's connections to other inter-state vehicle theft cases. As they delve deeper into the investigation, the hope is to dismantle the racket and bring those involved to justice.

The arrest of Krishna Devishankar Verma and the subsequent recovery of the stolen vehicle are significant strides in the fight against inter-state vehicle theft. As the DNH police continue their investigation, they are not just unraveling a web of crime but also sending a strong message to those involved in such illicit activities.

By working tirelessly to bring perpetrators to justice and restore stolen property to its rightful owners, the DNH police are demonstrating their commitment to maintaining law and order, even in the face of increasingly sophisticated criminal networks.

