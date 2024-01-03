Inter-State Cyber Fraud Gang Busted in Vadodara, Transactions Exceed Rs 1.84 Crore

In a significant breakthrough, the cybercrime police in Vadodara successfully apprehended an inter-state cyber fraud gang implicated in defrauding dozens of individuals across India. The gang, consisting of Utpal Dolai, Dipesh Patel, Mitesh Patel, Saurabh Jamulkar, and Ramhari Shah, was linked to a staggering 43 offences registered in 13 states.

The Deceptive Scheme

The gang’s modus operandi involved luring victims with lucrative online tasks, promising daily earnings between Rs 1,500 and Rs 3,000. To establish trust, the fraudsters initially paid victims small amounts, creating the illusion of a legitimate online job opportunity. Once the victims were ensnared, the gang would start demanding money under various pretexts, involving subscription to YouTube channels and cryptocurrency investments. Their deceit was furthered by the use of screenshots of alleged earnings and counterfeit crypto wallet balances.

Police Action Triggered by a Victim’s Complaint

The victim, Ami Surani of Sama-Savli Road, who was swindled out of Rs 8 lakh, filed a complaint that set the police action in motion. The cybercrime police meticulously followed the trail of banking transactions and internet tracking, ultimately leading to the arrest of the accused from different states. The extent of the fraud came to light during investigations, revealing transactions worth over Rs 1.84 crore within a span of just three days in the gang’s bank accounts.

Emerging Face of Cybercrime

This case serves as a stark reminder of the evolving face of cybercrime in India, where fraudsters exploit the digital space to dupe unsuspecting individuals. This incident underlines the importance of vigilance and due diligence while engaging in online financial transactions. It also underscores the need for stringent cybersecurity measures and proactive law enforcement to combat the escalating threat of cybercrime.