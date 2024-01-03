en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Inter-State Cyber Fraud Gang Busted in Vadodara, Transactions Exceed Rs 1.84 Crore

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:41 pm EST
Inter-State Cyber Fraud Gang Busted in Vadodara, Transactions Exceed Rs 1.84 Crore

In a significant breakthrough, the cybercrime police in Vadodara successfully apprehended an inter-state cyber fraud gang implicated in defrauding dozens of individuals across India. The gang, consisting of Utpal Dolai, Dipesh Patel, Mitesh Patel, Saurabh Jamulkar, and Ramhari Shah, was linked to a staggering 43 offences registered in 13 states.

The Deceptive Scheme

The gang’s modus operandi involved luring victims with lucrative online tasks, promising daily earnings between Rs 1,500 and Rs 3,000. To establish trust, the fraudsters initially paid victims small amounts, creating the illusion of a legitimate online job opportunity. Once the victims were ensnared, the gang would start demanding money under various pretexts, involving subscription to YouTube channels and cryptocurrency investments. Their deceit was furthered by the use of screenshots of alleged earnings and counterfeit crypto wallet balances.

Police Action Triggered by a Victim’s Complaint

The victim, Ami Surani of Sama-Savli Road, who was swindled out of Rs 8 lakh, filed a complaint that set the police action in motion. The cybercrime police meticulously followed the trail of banking transactions and internet tracking, ultimately leading to the arrest of the accused from different states. The extent of the fraud came to light during investigations, revealing transactions worth over Rs 1.84 crore within a span of just three days in the gang’s bank accounts.

Emerging Face of Cybercrime

This case serves as a stark reminder of the evolving face of cybercrime in India, where fraudsters exploit the digital space to dupe unsuspecting individuals. This incident underlines the importance of vigilance and due diligence while engaging in online financial transactions. It also underscores the need for stringent cybersecurity measures and proactive law enforcement to combat the escalating threat of cybercrime.

0
Crime Cybersecurity India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Lucknow Maid Orchestrates Rs 35 Lakh Heist from Engineer's Home

By Dil Bar Irshad

New Year's Day Crime Wave Raises Concerns in Bhubaneswar

By Dil Bar Irshad

High Court Acquits Home Guard in Extortion Case, Highlights Police Misconduct

By Dil Bar Irshad

No Charges for Texas National Guard Soldier in Migrant Shooting Incident

By BNN Correspondents

Teenager Apprehended for Raping 13-Year-Old Girl in Malaysia on New Ye ...
@Crime · 3 mins
Teenager Apprehended for Raping 13-Year-Old Girl in Malaysia on New Ye ...
heart comment 0
U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Indicted for Child Murder at Fort Leonard Wood

By BNN Correspondents

U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Indicted for Child Murder at Fort Leonard Wood
Domestic Violence Turns Deadly: Pune Man Murders Wife Over Suspicions of Infidelity

By Rafia Tasleem

Domestic Violence Turns Deadly: Pune Man Murders Wife Over Suspicions of Infidelity
Jurupa Valley Man Arrested for Fatal Shooting of Brother

By Salman Khan

Jurupa Valley Man Arrested for Fatal Shooting of Brother
Repeat Offender: Green Bay Man Arrested for Fourth OWI Offense

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Repeat Offender: Green Bay Man Arrested for Fourth OWI Offense
Latest Headlines
World News
FDA Issues Class I Recall for Philips MRI Systems amid Explosion Risk
1 min
FDA Issues Class I Recall for Philips MRI Systems amid Explosion Risk
Spokane City Council Ponders Significant Changes to Public Comment Policy
2 mins
Spokane City Council Ponders Significant Changes to Public Comment Policy
Toddler Water Skier Sonny Takes Internet by Storm
2 mins
Toddler Water Skier Sonny Takes Internet by Storm
Gibran Rakabuming Raka Calls for Responsible Campaigning Amidst Election Tensions
2 mins
Gibran Rakabuming Raka Calls for Responsible Campaigning Amidst Election Tensions
'Tech for Palestine': New Tech Coalition Emerges Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict
3 mins
'Tech for Palestine': New Tech Coalition Emerges Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict
Taekwondo Broome Students Attain Black Belt Status in Remarkable Year-End Achievement
3 mins
Taekwondo Broome Students Attain Black Belt Status in Remarkable Year-End Achievement
High School Girls' Basketball: A Snapshot of Recent Victories
3 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: A Snapshot of Recent Victories
Bush Institute Advocates for Better Data Utilization in Veteran Support Services
3 mins
Bush Institute Advocates for Better Data Utilization in Veteran Support Services
Malaysian Civil Society Organizations Rally for Political Reform
3 mins
Malaysian Civil Society Organizations Rally for Political Reform
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app