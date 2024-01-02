en English
Crime

Insurance Scam Unraveled: Gym Trainer Arrested for Plot to Fake His Own Death

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:23 pm EST
In a chilling revelation this week, a gym trainer named Suresh, aged 38, from Ayanavaram, has been arrested for an alleged plot to fake his own death for an insurance payout. The plan, according to the police, involved the murder of a person resembling him, which would enable his family to claim a hefty Rs 1 crore life insurance payout.

Unraveling the Insurance Scam

The incident came to light in September 2023 when authorities became suspicious of the circumstances surrounding the alleged death. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Suresh had been paying over Rs 50,000 as insurance premium over the last two years. The plot thickened as two of his associates, Babu and Harikrishnan, were also found to be involved in the scheme.

The Alleged Murder Plot

According to the police, the three men had planned and executed the murder of Babu, making it appear as if Suresh had died in a fire. This was done to deceive authorities and the insurance company into believing that Suresh had perished, thereby allowing his family to claim the life insurance money.

Consequences of the Deception

The case has shed light on the extreme lengths some individuals will go to defraud insurance companies, and the real-life implications of such criminal activities. The police were able to uncover the scheme and apprehend the suspects before any further damage could be inflicted. The suspects, Suresh, Harikrishnan, and Rajan, have been remanded to judicial custody, and further investigation is ongoing.

This case stands as a stark reminder of the depth of deception that can be involved in insurance fraud, and the serious consequences that can arise when such schemes are uncovered.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

