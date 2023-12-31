en English
Crime

Instagram Password Dispute Results in Brutal Teenage Attack: A Chilling Reminder of Online Dangers

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:08 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 4:49 pm EST
Instagram Password Dispute Results in Brutal Teenage Attack: A Chilling Reminder of Online Dangers

An ordinary dispute over an Instagram password took a chilling turn on December 28, plunging a quiet neighborhood in Kurla into the throes of horror. A 14-year-old teenager, Zeeshan Qureshi, fell victim to a brutal act of violence, leaving him with deep slashes across both cheeks, a gruesome testament to the intensity of disagreements that can spiral out of control in the digital age.

From Digital Dispute to Real-world Violence

Sameer Shah, a 21-year-old, is the alleged perpetrator of this shocking crime. The incident unraveled outside a local restaurant at Kajupada, a stark reminder of the real-world repercussions of online conflicts. Shah allegedly took a blade to Qureshi’s face following a disagreement over an Instagram account password, highlighting the threats lurking within the shadows of social media platforms.

Immediate Response and Ongoing Investigations

Following the attack, Qureshi was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital at Ghatkopar, where he received immediate medical attention. The Sakinaka police have since registered a case of attempted murder against Shah. Investigations are ongoing, as authorities strive to piece together the events leading up to this harrowing incident.

A Cautionary Tale of Digital Security

This brutal incident underscores the importance of internet safety and the dire need for personal boundary setting on social media platforms. It serves as a chilling reminder of the risks associated with sharing personal information online, and the potential severity of conflicts that originate from seemingly simple interactions on social media.

Crime Social Issues
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

