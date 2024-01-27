Instagram Friend Turns Predator: Mumbai Woman Reports Rape

In a shocking incident that highlights the shadowy dangers of social media, a 21-year-old woman in Mumbai has reported a horrific case of rape involving a man she had met on Instagram. The incident, which allegedly took place on January 13, unraveled in the residence of the accused's friend, marking a chilling episode in the metropolis's nightlife.

Unsuspecting Trust Breached

The young woman's ordeal began when she attended a party with the accused, Heetik Shah, whom she had befriended on Instagram. The gathering soon took a sinister turn when she was reportedly forced to consume alcohol until she blacked out. The woman claimed to have regained consciousness during the assault, a terrifying moment that will undoubtedly haunt her. Despite her attempts to resist, the accused reportedly slapped her, further aggravating the violation.

Friend's Intervention and Threats

Adding to the woman's distress, the accused's friend reportedly intervened, not to halt the attack, but to protect the accused. The woman, however, managed to call her cousin for help and later confided in her parents about the traumatic incident. Despite encountering threats, she bravely filed an FIR, setting the wheels of justice into motion.

The Law Steps In

The Mumbai Police have booked Heetik Shah under IPC sections 376 and 323, for rape and voluntarily causing hurt, respectively. In a bid to evade immediate arrest, the accused applied for anticipatory bail at the sessions court and managed to secure ad interim protection until February 6. However, the investigation is far from over. The Mumbai Police have responded to the woman's social media post, assuring a thorough investigation and the pursuit of justice. In the meantime, the accused's apology for the incident does little to relieve the distress caused by his actions.