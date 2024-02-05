Manchester Double Murder Details Unveiled; Shooter Still at Large

In an unsettling revelation, it was recently disclosed during an inquest that two men, Cheriff Tall, 21, and Abayomi 'Junior' Ajose, 36, met their tragic ends in a lockdown party in Moss Side, Manchester, on June 21, 2020. The two were fatally shot in the head, instigating shock and despair in the community. The gunman, identified swiftly by both the police and locals, remains elusive, suspected to have fled the country.

The violence took root in a family event that morphed into an adult after-party. The first casualty was Tall, who was shot without warning. In a heart-rending twist of fate, Ajose found himself in the line of fire as he attempted to intervene. Despite the presence of a large contingent of witnesses and a wealth of evidence, including CCTV footage and a forensic link between the gun cartridges and the weapon, no charges have been pressed by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Unlawful Killings and the Pursuit of Justice

Manchester Area Coroner Zak Golombek officially recorded verdicts of unlawful killing for both men. He further urged witnesses to break their silence and contribute to the pursuit of justice. The Greater Manchester Police's investigation remains active, with an active search for five potential witnesses who were present at the fateful party.

The community has been urged to assist in the ongoing investigation, by providing any information regarding the incident.