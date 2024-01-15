Inquest into Teen Cyclist's Death: Driver's Distress and Family's Search for Justice

On October 7, 2016, a tragic incident occurred on Wham Lane in Whitestake, South Ribble, where 15-year-old cyclist Dylan Crossey's life was abruptly ended by a BMW vehicle. The driver at the wheel was David Harwood, who claimed he was oblivious to having hit a person, insisting that he thought something had been thrown at his car.

Advertisment

Harwood's Post-Accident Distress

Following the accident, witnesses reported that Harwood exhibited signs of anxiety. His sleep patterns were disrupted, indicating his distressed state of mind. One of these witnesses, Michael Garry, painted a vivid picture of Harwood's agonizing condition when they met a few days after the incident.

Claims of a Hit-and-Run

Advertisment

Adding to the complex narrative, a witness recounted a conversation with Harwood's ex-partner, Amy Wharton. Wharton reportedly revealed that Harwood was responsible for a hit-and-run accident the previous night. This statement suggested a possible link between Harwood's anxious demeanor and the fatal incident involving young Dylan.

Seven-Year Quest for Justice

For seven long years, Dylan's family has been relentlessly seeking answers through various inquests. A 2019 inquest was halted due to Lancashire Police's directive to release investigation reports. In 2021, another inquest was stalled for a review by the Director of Public Prosecutions, examining potential charges of gross negligence manslaughter against Harwood. However, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) eventually decided against charging Harwood, marking yet another twist in this agonizing saga.